IBM debuts blockchain network to address medical supply shortages

Phil Hall
IBM has launched an initiative designed help government agencies and health care providers address medical supply shortages by identifying new suppliers to fill the equipment void.

According to the Armonk-headquartered company, IBM Rapid Supplier Connect is a free  network that will be available to buyers from health care organizations and public safety agencies and personal protective equipment and medical equipment suppliers.

Buyers who access the network will be able to obtain supplies from vendors outside of their traditional supply chain through a streamlined process that offers processing, validation checks and inventory data in a near-real time manner.

IBM added that it plans to operate the new network through Aug. 31, with coverage  across the U.S. and Canada.

