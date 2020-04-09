PhysicianOne Urgent Care adds drive-up COVID-19 testing to all locations

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at all 23 of its locations across Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Acccording to the multistate medical practice, patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell can get pre-screened online via a telehealth visit to qualify for a drive-up test reservation at the nearest PhysicianOne Urgent Care location. The testing is available seven days per week.

“Everyone is affected by COVID-19 and it’s understandable that people are anxious,” said Jeannie Kenkare, co-founder and chief medical officer of PhysicianOne Urgent Care. “We are now able to offer expert, personalized medical advice and private COVID-19 testing in local communities.”

Kenkare added that more than half of symptomatic patients qualify for testing, noting that the “results of the test will help us understand this disease and will be important for the ongoing management of our patients’ health.”

In Fairfield County, PhysicianOne Urgent Care has offices in Brookfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Ridgefield and Stratford. Across the New York border, the practice has offices in Baldwin Place, Mamaroneck and Mohegan Lake.