Connecticut golf courses to reopen, with caveats

It appears that golf is an essential business, as Connecticut is enabling the state’s golf courses to reopen with new restrictions on play.

The Connecticut State Golf Association announced that the state Department of Economic and Community Development granted permission to reopen the golf courses, provided that a list of new measures were in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The rules include the closing of all clubhouses and limiting golf course food service to takeout, restricting golf carts to one person per vehicle followed by the cart’s immediate sanitation after use, and installing raised flagsticks and holes to prevent players from touching cups.

The new guidelines also prohibit the use of caddies or bag handlers, discourage the use of scorecards or writing utensils, prevent players from touching stakes marking penalty areas, and mandate starting time intervals at a minimum of 10 minutes apart. Golf course fixtures including ball washers, used tee baskets and other commonly handled items are to be removed.

“With this announcement from DECD, golf can be played, and played safely in Connecticut during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the golf association said in a statement. “But only if everyone follows these guidelines at all times – especially maintaining strict adherence to social distancing.”