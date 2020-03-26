IBM offers free tool for tracking COVID-19 data

IBM has released a free tool on The Weather Channel’s mobile app that enables people to track COVID-19 data down to the county level.

According to the Armonk-headquartered company, the tool uses Watson AI to gather relevant data from state and local governments every 15 minutes and provide trend graphs, interactive mapping and details related to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The tool is also being offered on weather.com and as an online dashboard.

“As the coronavirus causes uncertainty in our daily lives, we are all looking for data to help us make more informed decisions and check on our family and friends in different areas,” said Cameron Clayton, general manager of IBM’s The Weather Co.

“With that in mind, we feel it’s critical to provide the most trusted information currently available to help people stay informed on the reach of COVID-19. The Weather Channel is now providing COVID-19 data – so you can see why social distancing matters in your community and why it’s important to heed instructions from your local, state and national resources.”