200 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk sells for $8.5 million

The multi-tenant office building at 200 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk has been sold by 200 Connecticut LLC to 200 Route 1 Realty for $8.5 million.

The property has undergone a recent multimillion-dollar capital improvement upgrade including façade, mechanicals, lobbies, common areas and amenities. The full amenity package includes a fitness center with locker rooms, a café with indoor and outdoor seating, and structured parking.

The 10-story, 123,958-square-foot Class A office building is composed of seven floors of office space over four levels of covered parking. Its 7th floor features 16-foot ceilings and widespread views of the surrounding area with a private elevator to the penthouse level.

Tenants include law firm Goldman Gruder & Woods; online college bookstore Akademos; commercial printer R.R. Donnelley & Son; and New England Market Research Inc.

A Cushman & Wakefield team of Al Mirin, Kate Schwartz and Matthew Torrance represented the seller in the transaction.