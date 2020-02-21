Enrollment dips for Access Health CT

Access Health CT saw a 3% decrease in enrollment during its most recent open enrollment period – something the state’s health insurance exchange said was in part due to the strength of the economy.

AHCT reported that 107,833 residents enrolled during the Nov. 1 to Jan. 15 open enrollment period, compared with 111,066 people the previous year. Just two firms offer health insurance on the exchange, with ConnectiCare accounting for 77.7% of customers and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield enrolling the remaining 22.3%.

AHCT attributed the decline in part to the fact that more residents are receiving health insurance coverage through their employers. However, a survey of 12,635 former Access Health CT customers found 16.3% who didn’t buy plans are going without any health insurance, primarily because of the cost.

Last fall, exchange workers visited nearly 30,000 homes in Bridgeport, Norwalk, Fairfield and Hartford to encourage uninsured residents to take advantage of the program. Those visits resulted in over 300 new customers and hundreds of renewals, according to AHCT.

Roughly 187,000 Connecticut residents are uninsured, representing about 5.2% of the state’s population.