Commercial property in Norwalk trades hands for $965K

The commercial property at 70 Fort Point St. in Norwalk has been purchased for $965,000 by 70 Fort Point LLC.

Previously owned by Mizing Paloian Trust, the 0.38-acre property is composed of two buildings: An 8,600-square-foot mixed-use building and a 1,797-square-foot, one-story building.

The property is in an industrial #1 zone adjacent to the Metro-North Railroad line and near restaurants, banks and shopping.

“The buyer is a mechanical contractor,” according to Angel Commercial President Jon Angel, who represented the seller. “They plan to occupy a portion of the building while keeping current tenants in place.”

John Zervos of DVB Commercial Realty Inc. represented the buyer.