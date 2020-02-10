David Ogilvy, prominent Greenwich real estate broker, dies at 77

David Ogilvy, a leading figure in the Greenwich luxury real estate market for more than three decades, died on Feb. 3 at the age of 77 of complications from multiple myeloma.

Ogilvy was born in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1942 and moved with his family to Old Greenwich when he was 5 years old. His father, also named David Ogilvy, was the co-founder of the influential Ogilvy & Mather advertising agency, but the younger man chose to stake out his own career in real estate. He founded the Greenwich real estate brokerage David Ogilvy & Associates in 1985, which later became the Greenwich affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate company.

Throughout his career, Ogilvy was regularly ranked as the top-selling broker in Greenwich. In 2014, he generated national headlines with the $120 million sale of Copper Beech Farm, which broke the record for the most expensive U.S. single-family home sale. Last July, he closed his firm and migrated with eight of his real estate agents to Sotheby’s International Realty.

During his career, Ogilvy served as president of the Greenwich Association of Realtors and the Greenwich Land Trust, and also served on the advisory council of the Greenwich Historical Society. Among the awards he earned in his lifetime were the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Lifetime Conservation Achievement Award in 2008, the Greenwich Rotary Club’s 2010 Citizen of the Year Award