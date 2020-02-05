Law firm Verrill takes new space on Westport’s Riverside Ave.

Law firm Verrill has relocated its Westport office from 33 Riverside Ave. to 355 Riverside Ave., in a move it said will better meets its growing need for advanced technology, common spaces, shared workspaces, and conference rooms.

“This new space not only meets our needs today, but also positions us strategically for the future,” said Barbara Young, partner-in-charge of Verrill’s Connecticut office. “This new space brings a refreshed energy to our Connecticut team and allows us to continue to grow and meet the legal needs of our business and individual clients.”

The 355 Riverside location is comprised of approximately 15,000 square feet, with space for 30 professionals, a board room, training center and conference rooms, together with open collaborative spaces.

Prior to Verrill leasing space, the building was completely renovated by owner Baywater Properties.

The firm, which employs approximately 130 attorneys, also has offices in White Plains; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Providence; and in Portland and Augusta, Maine.