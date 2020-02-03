Gymboree bouncing back with Fairfield, Hudson Valley stores

One year after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, children’s retail chain Gymboree is coming back.

The Children’s Place Inc., which acquired the financially troubled Gymboree’s assets last June, said that later this month it will reopen online and with more than 200 Children’s Place locations in the U.S. and Canada.

According to its website, those include locations at the Danbury Fair Mall and Westfield Trumbull Mall, where Gymboree previously operated; it will not be returning to Stamford Town Center.

In New York, Gymborees will open at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Children’s Place President and CEO Jane Elfers said the firm is “very proud to announce the return of Gymboree,” adding that the company has worked “tirelessly to bring this iconic brand back to its passionate and loyal customers.”