Newtown becomes 28th municipality to pass ‘no tolls’ resolution

Newtown’s Legislative Council has passed a bipartisan resolution opposing Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to build 12 bridge tolls for big trucks, which includes one at the Rochambeau Bridge over the Housatonic River on I-84 at the Newtown-Southbury border.

It is the 28th town to pass an anti-tolls resolution, according to the group No Tolls CT. Others include Danbury, Shelton, Sherman, Stamford and Trumbull.

“A dramatic increase in the number of tractor-trailer trucks and heavy-duty commercial vehicles traveling our local roads and encroaching on our scenic New England community” would negatively impact the town’s “character and atmosphere,” the Newtown resolution states.

It also cites increased truck traffic on Newtown’s roads, repairs to which would increase residents’ taxes; negatively affect property values; and a dampening effect on retailers coming to town as reasons for opposing tolls.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on the tolls bill early next week, following a public hearing scheduled for tomorrow. Democratic leaders believe they have enough votes to pass the legislation.