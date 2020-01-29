Pier 1 Imports closing seven regional stores

Pier 1 Imports is closing of two of its Fairfield County stores and five of its Westchester-Hudson Valley locations.

Earlier this month, the financially troubled home furnishings retailer announced plans to close up to 450 of its 942 stores nationwide. The Fort Worth company recorded sales declines across the last nine fiscal quarters, with CEO Robert Riesbeck grimly stating, “Fiscal third quarter sales and margins remained under pressure.”

In Fairfield County, the Pier 1 locations at 1 Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury and 777 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk will be shut. A third store, in Fairfield, will remain open. A total of six Connecticut-based stores are closing.

In New York, Pier 1 is closing its stores at 792 Bedford Road in Bedford Hills, 3125 E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake, 1329 W. Boston Post Road in Larchmont, 499 Tarrytown Road in White Plains and 427 Boston Post Road in Port Chester; stores in Middletown, Newburgh, Spring Valley and Yonkers will remain open. Pier 1 is closing 21 stores in New York state.