Bob’s Discount Furniture departing Stamford for Norwalk

Bob’s Discount Furniture is closing its store at the Glenbrook Shopping Center in Stamford on Friday in favor of a space in Norwalk that once housed a Toys ‘R’ Us retail center.

Scheduled to open on Saturday, the new location at 59 Connecticut Ave. is about 30,000 square feet compared with the 40,000-square-foot space in the Stamford center at 479 Hope St.

The chain also operates stores in Brookfield and Bridgeport, and in Yonkers in Westchester County. All told it has 121 stores in 18 states. Headquartered in Manchester, its estimated annual revenue is $1.3 billion.