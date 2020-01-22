Stationery retailer Papyrus to close all stores

The stationery and gifts retailer Papyrus is shutting down all of its stores, including 11 within the region.

Founded in 1950, the retailer operates more than 260 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The Tennessee-based parent company Schurman Retail Group did not make a public announcement of the closing, but the trade publication Retail Dive obtained a letter sent last week to employees by Dominique Schurman, the chief operating officer, that cited “current challenges of the retail industry” for ceasing of business operations.

“This decision is heartbreaking for me, personally of course, and also because I know how dedicated you all have been to your stores and this company,” Schurman wrote in her letter.

Within Fairfield County, Papyrus stores are in Danbury, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford and Westport. New York stores are in Bronxville, Rye, West Nyack, Scarsdale, White Plains and Yonkers. Store closures are expected to occur over the next four to six weeks.