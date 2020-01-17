Serendipity Labs adding six new locations; Westport space opening this month

Rye’s Serendipity Labs Coworking is entering six new markets, reflecting what it says is the increased demand for agile offices. Adding over 130,000 square feet to the company’s U.S. network, all are slated to open in 2020.

The new locations are:

A 27,500-square-foot space in the Dallas exurb of McKinney, owned by developer McKinney Office Partners at Craig Ranch that will be operated by Serendipity Labs, scheduled to open in the second quarter

A 28,331-square-foot operation in Houston, which will be operated by Serendipity Labs under an agreement with development partner Cameron Coworking; it will open in the fourth quarter.

A 20,000-square-foot suburban Memphis space, owned by Poplar Ventures, which will open in the second quarter.

An 18,000-square-foot center in Dublin, California, owned by Dublin Technology Center LLC, to be opened and operated by Serendipity Labs in the second quarter.

A suburban Philadelphia location of 23,000-square-foot spot in Marlton, New Jersey, owned by Twenty Lake Holdings, that will be operated by Serendipity Labs and open in the third quarter.

A 16,700-square-foot operation in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton, Missouri to be opened by Serendipity Labs on behalf of its multi-location licensee RETKO Group. This will be the second Lab for RETKO, following its recently announced suburban Kansas City location in Overland Park, Kansas which will be operated by Serendipity Labs. The Overland Park Lab will open in the first quarter, followed by the Clayton Lab in the second quarter.

Serendipity Labs is also opening two of its flexible shared offices this month. The previously-announced 23,000-square-foot location at 55 W. Boston Post Road in Westport, owned by Homeclear Serendipity Westport LLC and operated by Serendipity Labs, will open on Jan. 23. The other is a 34,000-square-foot location in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, owned by developer HSA Commercial Real Estate and operated by Serendipity Labs.

“By partnering with asset owners of office, retail and residential buildings and then managing the Labs, we bring our operational expertise and marketing power, and we assure the upscale service standards of one of the top national flexible workplace networks will be met at every location,” says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs.

With over 100 locations open and under development in the U.S. and U.K., the company says it has attracted over $100 million from institutional investors, area development partners and asset owners to expand its brand and network.