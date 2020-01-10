CBRE arranges new leases at RiverView at Purchase

Commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE has announced three new leases at RiverView at Purchase at 287 Bowman Ave. The leases cover a total of 20,000 square feet of space at the 120,000-square-foot Class A office building.

CBRE’s William V. Cuddy Jr. and Jacqueline Novotny arranged the leases on behalf of the landlord, Phoenix Capital Partners LLC. They are the exclusive leasing agents for the building.

The law firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC signed a seven-year lease for 13,000 square feet on the top floor of the four-story property. The firm will be relocating from its current space at 800 Westchester Avenue in Rye Brook.

BlueWhite Legal Capital LLC, a privately held litigation funding provider, has leased 4,500 square feet on the second floor of the building.

Sappi North America Inc. has leased 2,500 square feet on the second floor. The company is a subsidiary of Sappi Ltd., which is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has more than 12,700 employees and manufacturing operations in seven countries. It specializes in wood pulp and paper production.

Novotny said that steady leasing activity for the building reflects what she termed a boutique hospitality approach that has proven to resonate strongly with tenants. “Tenants appreciate RiverView’s uniquely curated concierge services and the hands-on approach from ownership,” she said.

Concierge services at the building include personal training, massage therapy, shoeshine and repair services, dry cleaning pick-up and delivery, along with car and limo service. RiverView also features a café and a 24/7 fitness center with locker room facilities.