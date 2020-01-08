Danone taps a Greek god to lead Oikos yogurt marketing campaign

Danone North America in White Plains has developed a new marketing campaign for its Oikos brand of Greek yogurt.

The campaign positions Oikos as “Possibly the Best Yogurt in the World” and features the character Ares, who has quit his day job as the Greek God of War to work at Oikos Greek Yogurt.

The ad was created and produced by the global marketing agency VMLY&R and directed by Bryan Buckley. Buckley is credited with directing dozens of commercials that have been played during the Super Bowl and was nominated for an Academy Award for a short film he directed.

The basic plot involves Ares wanting to champion Oikos Greek Yogurt with war tactics. His co-workers see his methods as dated, very inappropriate and, most of all, unnecessary.

Surbhi Martin, vice president of marketing for Danone North America, said, “We were thrilled to work with Bryan to have fun imagining Ares, the Greek God of War, working on our team and bring forward a playful tone that’s new to the category. It’s just the start of many exciting things that we have planned for Oikos in 2020.” That includes new packaging for the yogurt.

Oikos is just one of Danone’s brands, which include Activia, Dannon, Horizon Organic and Silk.