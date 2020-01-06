Wegmans to open Harrison store on June 7

The supermarket chain Wegmans plans to open its store in Harrison on June 7, a store spokesman confirmed to the Business Journal this morning.

The food market is under construction on Corporate Park Drive. The 121,000-square-foot facility is on a 20-acre site.

Wegmans said that as of Jan. 6 it had 280 part-time jobs ready to be filled at its Harrison store. It has an employment office at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains and lists many of the available jobs on a “Wegmans Careers” website. Hiring for 220 full-time jobs began last year and some full-time openings still exist. The part-time openings cover every department in the store, Wegmans said.

Matt Dailor, manager of the Harrison location, previously had told the Business Journal that the store would stock approximately 70,000 items. “We’ll also have fresh sushi in the store every day. We’ll have our pizza shop, our sandwich shop, made-to-go salad station and all of our perishable food, world-class seafoods, meats and an amazing cheese shop,” he said.

Wegmans bought the property for $26.5 million from Normandy Real Estate Partners. The Harrison store will be joining the new Wegmans at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which was opened last fall. It would be the chain’s 48th store in New York state. Wegmans has 18 stores in Pennsylvania, 9 in New Jersey, 12 in Virginia, 8 in Maryland and 6 in Massachusetts. Wegmans has approximately 49,000 employees and in 2018 had sales of $9.2 billion.

The company is based in Rochester and is owned by the Wegman family. Its roots go back to 1916 and brothers John Wegman and Robert Wegman.

“I’ve worked for Wegmans for over 25 years,” Dailor had told the Business Journal. “I started when I was 15, working up in Rochester as a cart attendant. One of the things I really love about my job is that it really comes down to making sure we’re providing an exceptional employment experience to our new people. We want this to be the best job they’ve ever had and it’s my job to make sure we do what we say we’re going to do.”