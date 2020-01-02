Stamford’s Infinity Harbor Point residential complex sold for $90 million

Infinity Harbor Point, a 240-unit apartment complex at 201 Commons Park South in Stamford’s Harbor Point district, has been sold by Clarion Partners for $90 million.

The buyers are two limited liability companies affiliated with AJH Management, based in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Clarion acquired 201 Commons Park South in 2014 for $99 million from Building and Land Technology and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds.

BLT has been the driving force behind turning Stamford’s Harbor Point into a $3.5 billion mixed-use development over the past 11 years. It opened Allure, a 435-unit multifamily project, in September.