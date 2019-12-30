28-story, 351-unit residential building proposed for downtown New Rochelle

A developer known as Main & Memorial Assemblage LLC wants to build a 28-story mixed-use structure at 525 Main St. in New Rochelle.

The developer has assembled five lots to create a 22,000-square-foot parcel for the project. The building would contain 351 residential units, of which 10% would be deemed affordable. There would also be 6,000 square feet of retail space and a 274-spot parking garage.

The city’s review process has begun including an informal presentation to the planning board. The developer’s environmental assessment form is under review by the city.

According to attorney Anthony Gioffre III of the White Plains-based law firm Cuddy & Feder, the building would have 31 studios, 268 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.

Gioffre said that because the project is adjacent to Memorial Plaza, the developer reached out to a local veterans group with an offer to redesign the plaza. The developer also recently met with the library board to seek their feedback and listen to their concerns. He said that the library board indicated they would be redesigning their courtyard and that the developer feels there would be an opportunity to work with the library on architectural elements.

According to the project’s architect, Susan Doban of Brooklyn-based Doban Architects, the building would have frontage on both Main Street and Memorial Highway. Each side would be treated differently in terms of its finish.

“The side facing Main Street has more, richer brick detailing to relate to the context of Main Street and the side facing Memorial has a prominent base, which is permissible within the zoning because of the depth of the street there and it serves as more of a backdrop in a lot of ways and even a visual extension of the greenery of the plaza,” she said.

According to the project’s plans, the basement of the building includes mechanical equipment and parking. The first floor has the lobby entrance and three retail spaces along with a garage entrance. Full valet parking will be offered, along with car elevators. There would be some parking spots on the ground level.

On the second floor is a single-level of parking and car stackers would be placed on floors three and four. The fifth floor is designed to be an amenity level for residents. Then, there is a mezzanine with a swimming pool toward the rear of the site. The plans show the sixth floor would have some outdoor space on what would be a roof over the pool on the fifth floor. There would be a common lounge area. The floors with the dwelling units have layouts to fit the mix of the units. There would be duplexes on the 28th floor.

The developer is expected the make a full presentation to the New Rochelle Planning Board at its Jan. 28 meeting.