New boutique hotel to replace Stamford’s Hotel Zero Degrees

Stamford’s Hotel Zero Degrees is closing on New Year’s Day and will be repurposed as The Lloyd, a luxury boutique hotel developed by RMS Cos.

Hotel Zero Degrees opened in November 2009 at 909 Washington Blvd. and quickly established itself as a lodging destination for corporate professionals doing business in downtown Stamford. RMS Cos. also operates Hotel Zero Degrees establishments in Danbury and Norwalk.

The Lloyd, which is scheduled to open in April, will be a pet-friendly establishment with 94 rooms – three fewer than its predecessor. The renovations to the property will include a redesigned front entrance and a new lobby lounge that RMS Cos. promised to feature a “celebrity chef-curated breakfast” plus cocktails and a bar menu for the evening crowd.

“After 10 successful years of operating Hotel Zero Degrees Stamford, we are excited to transform this facility into the finest boutique hotel in the area with luxury accommodations and amenities, as well as first class attention to service,” said Randy Salvatore, CEO of RMS Cos. and developer and owner of The Lloyd.

“Stamford’s growth in our surrounding area, including UConn Residences, the upcoming arrival of WWE and Charter Communications, as well as our proximity to the area’s cultural and entertainment center and the Stamford Transportation Center gives me the confidence to make this large investment to create The Lloyd.”