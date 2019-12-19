MTA approves $10.4M contract for replacement of Mount Vernon’s Third Ave. Bridge

A design-build contract to allow Metro-North Railroad to replace the Third Avenue Bridge over the New Haven Line in Mount Vernon has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board.

The $10.4 million contract is expected to be awarded to John Civetta & Sons Inc., based in the Bronx. The replacement of the 119-year-old bridge is expected to take about 18 months.

“Metro-North has inherited a legacy of century-old bridges built in the 1890s by the railroad’s predecessors that need to be replaced,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said. “We hope that by rebuilding bridges in the city of Mount Vernon, Metro-North can ensure that the urban fabric of Mount Vernon is connected for the century to come.”

Metro-North said it plans to solicit design-build proposals from companies next year for the replacement of the South Street and Fulton Avenue Bridges. Other Mount Vernon bridges to be replaced include the 14th Street Bridge, which reopened on July 3, and the Sixth Avenue and 10th Avenue bridges, which are under construction and expected to reopen in 2020-21.