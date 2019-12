Planet Fitness to replace Wine & Beyond in Norwalk

Planet Fitness is taking over the Wine & Beyond space at 360 Connecticut Ave., with the current tenant closing at the end of December.

Wine & Beyond opened at the address in October 2016 under the LQR Mkt name. Before that it had been a Barnes & Noble.

Other tenants at the property include anchor ShopRite, The Tile Shop, GNC, Angel Tips, Choice Pet, Webster Bank, Sport Clips Haircuts, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Six Days Cleaners, and Dr. Dental.