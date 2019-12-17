Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first Greenwich eatery

The sandwich shop chain Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first Greenwich location on Dec. 18 at 1245 Putnam Ave. in the Riverside Commons shopping center.

As part of the opening festivities, franchise owners Troy Davidson and Brian O’Hagan will host a fundraiser from Dec. 18-22, with customers who present special promotional coupons receiving a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The Greenwich location is the seventh for Jersey Mike’s Subs in Fairfield County, which also has shops in Brookfield, Fairfield, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Westport and Wilton.