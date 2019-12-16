Access Health CT extends open enrollment to Jan. 15

Access Health CT has extended its open enrollment period until Jan. 15, 2020.

Customers of the state health insurance exchange who have already enrolled in a plan for 2020 now have the option to keep it or find a new plan, according to AHCT. However, if they make a plan change during the extension period, the new plan will have a start date of Feb. 1 and they must pay the January bill (premium) for the original plan.

In addition, if new customers sign up for health insurance plans through AHCT from now until Jan. 15, their coverage will start Feb. 1.

The original open enrollment deadline was Dec. 15.

“We know there are customers who are automatically enrolled in a health insurance plan every year who do not notice changes in their out-of-pocket costs or premiums until they use their plan or get their bills,” said AHCT CEO James Michel. “There is a lot to think about when selecting a health insurance plan and we want to make sure our customers are able to pick the best plan for themselves and their families.”