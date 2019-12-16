Westchester’s Hernan Prada Hair opens salon in Darien

Westchester-based salon Hernan Prada Hair has opened its first Fairfield County operation at 895 Post Road in Darien.

As is the case with Prada’s other salons, the Darien operation is “Green Circle Certified.” Under that program, according to the Green Circle Salon, a salon’s hair, foils, papers and plastics, and additional styling-related waste materials are collected weekly to be recycled and repurposed.

“Over the years, our clientele from Darien and Fairfield County has grown,” owner Hernan Prada said. “We are excited to bring our personalized experience and eco-friendly techniques to Darien while we continue to cater to our clients in Westchester County.”

Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Prada began his career as an apprentice at the age of fifteen at LLongueras, a salon known for styling the royal family in Spain. At 18, he transferred to the main branch of LLongueras in Barcelona. Soon after, Hernan came to New York City to work at the John Barrett Salon in Bergdorf Goodman.

In 2004, he opened Prada Studio in Pelham, followed by a location in Scarsdale in 2012 and a Bedford salon in 2017.