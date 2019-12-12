Lamont to Trump: Connecticut will take in refugees

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has informed the Trump administration that the state will continue to accept refugees pursuant to a September presidential executive order requiring states and municipalities to provide written consent on whether they wish to accept or reject refugee resettlement.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the governor referred to the resettlement of refugees to be a “bedrock principle” of the nation, adding that these individuals undergo a “rigorous vetting process” before being allowed entry. He also noted the Special Immigrant Visa program welcomes refugees who faced great personal risk by providing information and assistance to the U.S. military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Nobody chooses to be a refugee,” Lamont said. “This new requirement for states and towns to notify the federal government on whether they are willing to continue accepting refugees is simply an attempt by the Trump administration to deny safety to vulnerable families across the world.”

Lamont added that he was encouraging Connecticut’s towns and cities to issue their own letters of consent to the Trump administration for localized refugee resettlement.

“We have the capacity, the will and the desire to welcome those fleeing persecution and violence to our state,” he said.