Westchester County Board of Legislators approves 52% pay raise for selves

The Westchester County Board of Legislators has approved a 52% pay raise for its members, which will go into effect on Jan. 1. The board also approved a $2.1 billion county budget for 2020.

In addition to the increase in salary – from $49,200 to $75,000 – and additional stipends for legislative leaders, the combined raise for Westchester’s 17 county legislators will come to $499,000 next year. Board of Legislators Chairman Benjamin Boykin, D-White Plains, will make $120,000 next year, including his stipend.

The raises were approved by a 10-6 vote among the county legislators. It is the first salary increase for the board in 15 years.

Joining Boykin in voting in favor of the pay increase were Catherine Borgia, D-Ossining; Kitley Covill, D-Katonah; Margaret Cunzio, Conservative Party, Mount Pleasant; Chris Johnson, D-Yonkers; Mike Kaplowitz, D-Somers; Catherine Parker, D-Rye; Maryjane Shimsky, D-Hastings-on-Hudson; Alfreda Williams, D-Greenburgh; and Lyndon Williams, D-Mount Vernon.

Voting against it were Nancy Barr, D-Rye Brook; Gordon Burrows, R-Yonkers; Terry Clements, D-New Rochelle; Damon Maher, D-New Rochelle; John Testa, R-Peekskill; and David Tubiolo, R-Yonkers.

Absent for the vote was Virginia Perez, D-Yonkers.