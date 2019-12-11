Helen McAlinden named president/CEO of Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope

Helen McAlinden has been named president and CEO of Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope. McAlinden will succeed longtime president and CEO Jeff Wieser, who announced his intended retirement in March; she will officially begin her tenure on Jan. 6.

“Helen brings extensive nonprofit experience that is directly in line with the mission of Homes with Hope, coming to the organization with 17 years of experience at The Connection, Connecticut’s largest social services provider,” noted Homes with Hope Board Chair John Walsh.

Homes with Hope is devoted to addressing the special needs and challenges of homeless families and individuals and people at risk of becoming homeless in Fairfield County. Established in 1984, its services include individualized case management; a food pantry and soup kitchen; emergency shelters for single adults and young women ages 18 to 24; permanent supportive housing; mentoring; youth education; and the life skills training needed to prevent homelessness from reoccurring.

In McAlinden’s most recent position as director of homeless outreach and development at The Connection, she oversaw the operation of its Supportive Housing Fairfield County Program, HomeWorks, Milestone and Women’s Recovery Support Programs, as well as housing oversight of The Supportive Housing for Families Program.

She is also a frequent presenter at both the state and national level on issues related to affordable and supportive housing, a member of the Women and Children’s Legislative Workgroup, and an executive team member of Opening Doors of Fairfield County.