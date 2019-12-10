Debbie Propst named president at Stamford’s Herman Miller Retail

Furniture designer and manufacturer Herman Miller Inc. has hired Debbie Propst as president of Herman Miller Retail, its Stamford-based global retail business.

Propst was previously at Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc., where since 2016 she had served as president of One Kings Lane, a predominantly online brand for proprietary, designer and vintage home furnishings. Earlier in her career, she was chief brand officer of Bed, Bath & Beyond and merchandise manager at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Herman Miller is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan; its brand portfolio includes Design Within Reach and HAY.

Propst begins her new job in January and will replace John McPhee, president of the Design Within Reach business who has led Herman Miller Retail since June.

“Herman Miller is a world-class organization with a remarkable legacy of design, utility and reinvention,” Propst said. “Creating opportunities for our customers to discover, experience, and delight in the many aspects of such an iconic family of brands is both a privilege and a tremendously exciting opportunity.”