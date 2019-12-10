Ridgefield’s Village Tavern to reopen under new ownership in 2020

The saga of Ridgefield’s Village Tavern – which closed and reopened within a few days in January – has taken another twist, as the operators of another Ridgefield eatery have announced they are taking it over.

Raffaele Gallo, owner of Gallo at 5 Grove St., announced on that restaurant’s Facebook page that he and his business partner/executive chef Giuseppe Castellano will open a dining spot at the former Village Tavern site at 378 Main St. in the new year.

“The menu will focus on local, fresh food, with an American flair; plus cocktails and craft beers, regular live entertainment, and a late-night spot to gather,” according to the post. “Those of you who are familiar with Gallo will be happy to know they will be bringing their same passion and expertise to this new, casual, and lively American-style restaurant.”

Village Tavern, which debuted in 2017, first announced it was closing in January, then said it was reopening a few days after that. It closed again, apparently for good, in November.