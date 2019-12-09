Indeed leases space at 2nd Stamford building

Job site Indeed has leased 24,000 square feet at 107 Elm St. in Stamford as it continues to expand its presence in the city.

The new property, which joins the firm’s headquarters at 177 Broad St., will add about 200 jobs to the roughly 1,100 Indeed now employs in Stamford. The company said it expects to meet its goal of adding 1,700 jobs by 2031.

Indeed had announced in July 2017 that it expected to add up to 500 jobs over the next couple of years. Last year it said that it planned to invest $66 million toward expansion and that it was exploring real estate options to accommodate that growth.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development provided a 15-year, $7 million low-interest loan to support the expansion. Indeed is also eligible for up to $15 million in tax credits through DECD’s Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment Tax Credit program and loan forgiveness if certain employment obligations are met.