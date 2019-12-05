FactSet relocating global HQ in Norwalk

FactSet is relocating its global headquarters from Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk to nearby 45 Glover Ave.



“Our new headquarters reflect the unique and collaborative culture at FactSet,” said Phil Snow, CEO of the company, which provides integrated financial information and analytical applications. “We worked hard to construct a space that places employee and environmental well-being at the heart of the building’s design. There is room for expansion here as we continue to invest in our future growth and hire top industry talent, and I look forward to our continued future in Norwalk.”

The new headquarters at 45 Glover will occupy over 173,000 square feet and was designed “to meet the highest wellness standards with minimal environmental impact,” according to the company.

Features include:

State of the art energy-saving, underfloor air distribution, desk and chairs made using renewable materials, and wall insulation made of 80% post-consumer recycled cotton denim;

A fully flexible, high-tech environment for employees with new acoustics, IT and audiovisual equipment created for an open office;

Multiple employee wellness spaces on every floor, lactation rooms, height-adjustable furniture, outdoor spaces, and a fitness center that employees can use for free.

The office will officially open during a Dec. 9 ceremony featuring Gov. Ned Lamont and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, along with over 900 Norwalk-based FactSet employees.

“Connecticut is proud that innovative and cutting-edge companies like FactSet are investing and continuing to grow in our state,” said Lamont, predicting that the firm “will be able to further attract and retain the talent needed to build a competitive 21st century workforce.”

“FactSet is an important company in Norwalk and the state and has been a staple in our community since 2004,” Rilling said.

Following the relocation of its headquarters, FactSet will continue to have a strong presence in major financial markets including New York, London, Dubai, Paris, Tokyo, and Shanghai, in addition to over 60 offices around the world.