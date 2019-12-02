Norwalk’s 111 Westport Ave. sells for $805K

C2 Limited Design Associates has bought 111 Westport Ave. in Norwalk for $805,000 in an off-market sale.

The company, which provides a hospitality design practice focused on luxury hotels and resorts and private clubs, has been headquartered in Fairfield since its 1988 launch and will relocate to the 3,100-square-foot building following the completion of property improvements.

The building was the home to TFI Envision for more than 20 years and was previously the site of Leonard Surveyors.

C2 Limited Design Associates was founded in 1988 and provides a hospitality design practice focused on luxury hotels and resorts and private clubs.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, coordinated the transaction, which took two months to complete.