Western Connecticut Council of Governments seeking public comment on regional plan

The Western Connecticut Council of Governments is requesting public comments for its draft 2020-2030 Regional Plan of Conservation and Development.

The POCD is being prepared in compliance with Section 8-35a of the Connecticut General Statutes, which states that the plan must make “its recommendations for the general use of the area” including land use, housing, transportation, public utilities and “other matters as, in the opinion of the council, will be beneficial to the area.”

The plan will replace the previous POCDs issued by the Housatonic Valley Council of Elected Officials in 2009 and the South Western Regional Planning Agency in 2006. Those organizations were merged to form WestCOG, which is made up of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

Public comments on the plan, which is available here, can be made through Jan. 4.

In addition, WestCOG is hosting a pair of informational meetings for the public at which comments can be made. Those will be held at the Greenwich Audubon Center at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, and at Highstead, formerly the Highstead Arboretum, in West Redding at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5.