Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge named to CERC board

The Connecticut Economic Resource Center Inc. (CERC), which has been powering up with a number of big-name board members since Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated, has added five members to its board of directors, including Charter Communications Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

In addition to the Stamford executive, the CERC board voted to add Eversource Executive Vice President and General Counsel Gregory Butler; Avangrid Networks President and CEO Anthony Marone; Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President Jay Williams; and Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian.

“We welcome these highly respected leaders to the CERC board as CERC implements Gov. Lamont’s vision for business development and economic growth,” according to a statement issued by CERC board co-chairs Indra Nooyi and Jim Smith. “Their diverse talents spanning business, education, philanthropy and community will inform CERC’s strategic choices, and they share the private sector’s sense of urgency to improve Connecticut’s economic and business competitiveness.”

“Our board is a key component of CERC’s business-driven mission to enhance Connecticut’s ability to retain and recruit companies through a highly strategic approach to business development and business engagement,” added Peter Denious, CERC’s president and CEO, who took that position in July.

CERC – whose name, Denious has said several times, will be changed – is working more closely with the state Department of Economic & Community Development (DECD) to provide more resources for the business community. According to DECD Commissioner David Lehman – also a CERC board member — part of that strategy involves getting more input from corporate leaders.

Noovyi was previously CEO at Purchase-based PepsiCo, while Smith is chairman and former CEO of Webster Bank.