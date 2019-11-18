South Norwalk’s Haviland Gates multifamily property sells for $14M

Haviland Gates, a 29-unit luxury apartment community at 8-16 Haviland St. in South Norwalk, has sold for $14 million.

The development is a multifamily rental community offering one to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 800 to 2,250 square feet of living space; the original development dates back to the 1860s. CBRE’s Louis Zuckerman and Patrick Colwell represented the seller, Post Road Group, and also procured the buyer in the deal, who was not publicly identified.

“Haviland Gates is a one-of-a-kind asset in the Norwalk multifamily market, comprising expansive townhouses with private yards and garages in a prime location just steps from award-winning restaurants, public transit and the water,” said Zuckerman, a vice president at CBRE. “These desirable attributes will allow the buyer to leverage the strong existing cash flow with opportunity to re-position to a higher level of quality and upward rental growth.”