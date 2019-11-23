William Raveis rolls out discount program for military personnel and their families

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance has launched a specialized, multidivision program for military personnel and their families in what the agency’s co-president, Ryan Raveis, said is part of its dedication to the communities it serves.

“As a family-owned business, we strive to always be as dedicated to our clients — and potential clients — as we can,” said Raveis, who shares co-presidency with his brother, Chris, at the Shelton-based company.

While the business has long offered discounts and other incentives to those in the military, Ryan Raveis said its commitment is now formalized by its participation in U.S. Military on the Move, a program offered by participating brokerages of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) that offers rebates or credits on a home sale or purchase to eligible service members.

LeadingRE is a consortium of independent residential brokerages in more than 70 countries with 565 firms and 130,000 sales associates that collectively produced more than $254 billion in home sales in 2018, representing 1.1 million transactions. It maintains a by-invitation-only network based on performance in a given market.

As the local LeadingRE representative, William Raveis Real Estate has more than 4,100 sales associates across 134 offices in nine states. Last year it produced $11.3 billion in real estate sales.

As a member of the network, the broker can assist homebuyers and sellers worldwide and can access LeadingRE’s full range of brokerage services, including lead generation, branding support, luxury marketing, web exposure, technology systems and state-of-the-art learning and credentialing.

Raveis noted that the discounts and credits available to qualified military personnel and their families are administered by his agency. “(LeadingRE) developed the spine for it, put it out there, but it’s 100% on the brokerage to execute it,” he said.

“Many of our member real estate firms are based in areas that have a high concentration of active duty or retired military personnel,” noted LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “We created U.S. Military on the Move to make it easy for those who serve our country to connect with these market-leading real estate professionals committed to delivering premier service to military personnel, while also allowing these servicemen and women to benefit financially from special rebates and pricing on other value-added services.”

Raveis said his firm offers such personnel a $2,500 discount at the closing of a house priced at $500,000, with another $2,500 per each additional $500,000.

Additional discounts can be realized by those working with WRRE’s “all under one roof” bundle approach, he said, noting that the firm’s insurance operation includes home and auto coverage.

The agency will also be expanding its promotional efforts on behalf of its participation in the program via print ads, videos, social media and the like.