Charter Communications adds software to power smart home technology

Charter Communications has adopted OpenSync, an open-source software initiative created last year by Plume and Samsung, which enables the curation, delivery and support of services and management of devices throughout smart homes. The software will be used to power Charter Spectrum’s Advanced In-Home WiFi service.

The Stamford company said that the OpenSync cloud platform is portable across various router operating systems. It said the platform enables support of different third-party smart home services, including whole home Wi-Fi, intelligent AI-driven security and advanced parental and guest controls.

Spectrum’s Advanced In-Home WiFi was recently launched in Austin, Texas, with additional markets to be added in upcoming months.

“Approximately 300 million devices are connected to our vast network, and we take seriously our responsibility to deliver fast, reliable service, while protecting and securing our customers’ online private information,” Charter’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Rich DiGeronimo said.