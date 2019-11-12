Danone Waters to exclusively distribute Ferrarelle mineral water

Danone Waters of America, the North American bottled water importer and distributor, announced that it is expanding its portfolio of distributed brands with the addition of Ferrarelle, an Italian sparkling natural mineral water. The length or financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Ferrarelle is a global brand with great potential in the U.S. market that complements our current portfolio of brands we distribute, including evian natural spring water and Volvic natural spring water,” said Henri de l’Epine, CEO, Danone Waters of America, which is based in White Plains.

Distribution of Ferrarelle will begin in January with the sale of 25.4 and 11.6-ounce bottles.