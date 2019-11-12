BCW names Maggie Peters to new economic development slot

The Business Council of Westchester has created the position of senior vice president of economic development and named a veteran of the field, Maggie C. Peters, to the post.

Marsha Gordon, the organization’s president and CEO, said, “Peters brings a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to implementing plans, programs and policies that create major impact.”

She will serve as an advocate for the benefits that Westchester offers as a place to do business as well as call home. Peters will focus on retaining existing business and attracting new ones of all sizes. The BCW said that her initial outreach efforts will target major employers, industry clusters and community stakeholders to assess existing initiatives and needs. Working on ways to develop workforces and cultivate investment opportunities as well as nurturing entrepreneurship also will be part of her responsibilities.

Gordon said that creating the new position was a natural progression for the BCW, which is an advocate for the business community.

Peters said that she is eager to develop new ways for collaboration, strategic planning, advocacy and outreach. “The time has never been better for businesses to build, connect and win in Westchester,” Peters said.

Peters had been serving as senior community development officer for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority in Newark. She worked on incentives that brought about more than $954 million of direct investment in New Jersey real estate. She is credited with helping secure more than $933 million in tax credits enabling companies to retain or create about 19,000 jobs in the state.

Peters also was executive director of the Fair Lawn Economic Development Corp. where she oversaw various programs.

Her background includes a stint with the Bergen County Economic Development Corp. and Morris County Economic Development Corp.

“In creating this new position, BCW is saying loud and clear – Westchester County is eager to do business and the BCW is the business organization equipped to help,” Gordon said.