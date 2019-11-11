Stamford’s 1010 Washington Blvd. sells for $23 million

New England Real Investment Partners has acquired the 138,000-square-foot office building at 1010 Washington Blvd. from SL Green Realty Corp. for nearly $23 million.

Jon Marcus, principal at Stamford-based NERIP, called the property “an impressive and well-located building, with a strong and prestigious tenant base. With the significant developments in the area and our planned improvements to this property, our goal is to continue to enhance the experience for our tenants.”

Those tenants include Horizon Paper Co., marketing consultant Nielsen Sports and BCK Capital Management LP. Last month Keep America Beautiful renewed its 8,200-square-foot lease for its headquarters in the building.