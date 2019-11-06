Buy a New Canaan home, get a Range Rover

A local real estate broker is seeking to generate interest in a New Canaan luxury residence by throwing in an intriguing incentive: a 2019 Range Rover Sport.

Gloria Dillard of Keller Williams Prestige Properties in Stamford is representing 867 Valley Road in New Canaan, a six-bedroom and eight-bathroom property covering 9,064 square feet on a 2-acre parcel. The newly built Colonial was originally priced in February 2018 at $3.29 million but has been discounted four times since its initial listing and is now being made available at $2.19 million.

In order to juice up interest in the listing, an incentive gift is being offered to fill one of the mansion’s four parking spaces.

“We are making this listing very exciting to the public as we are partnering with a local Fairfield County Land Rover/Range Rover dealership and offering anyone who buys the home and closes by Dec. 25 a brand new 2019 Range Rover Sport ‘free’ three-year lease,” said Dilliard in an email to the Business Journal.