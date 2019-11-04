Regional ShopRite grocery stores to offer CookIt tech service

Wakefern Food Corp. has announced that its Connecticut ShopRite grocery stores will begin to offer the CookIt technology service developed by Denver-headquartered Locai Solutions.

CookIt combines customized menu planning and food shopping by considering a shopper’s dietary preferences and seasonally available ingredients in offering recipe recommendations. Customers using The Recipe Shop feature on ShopRite’s website will have access to nearly 500 CookIt recipes, which include the price of creating a dish from scratch.

“The technology simplifies meal planning and makes recipe shopping easier and more cost effective,” said Steve Henig, Wakefern’s chief customer officer.

In Fairfield County, Wakefern has ShopRite locations in Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Shelton, Stamford and Stratford.