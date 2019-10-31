Game and prop rental company relocating from Bridgeport to Stratford

Bridgeport game and prop rental company Arcade Specialties LLC is relocating to Stratford, according to Jon Angel, president of Southport-based realty Angel Commercial.

Arcade Specialties, which was at 955 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport, has subleased the entire 9,120-square-foot industrial building at 40 Mead St. in Stratford. The building stands on 0.46 acres, according to Angel, who represented the subtenant. Hodson Realty represented the tenant.

Arcade Specialties supplies classic games such as retro arcade games, pinball machines, foosball tables, and Chexx hockey for corporate and residential parties, prop rentals and photo shoots.