The WorkPlace relocating within Bridgeport in city’s biggest lease deal of the year

The WorkPlace relocating within Bridgeport in city’s biggest lease deal of the...

The WorkPlace has leased 23,000 square feet on the fifth floor at 1000 Lafayette Boulevard in Bridgeport, in what real estate firm Avison Young is saying is the largest office deal in that city in 2019.

The Avison Young team of Sean Cahill, Christopher Grundy and Lori Baker represented the landlord, Shelbourne Global Solutions, while Fred Frasinelli of represented the tenant.

The WorkPlace, which will relocate from 350 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport, was founded in 1983 and coordinates workforce development policies and programs. It has operations in six states.

Shelbourne Global is a privately held company, headquartered in New York City, which invests in and manages over 8 million square feet of class “A” office and flex space.