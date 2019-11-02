Urby Stamford replaces infamous ‘hole in the ground’

Stamford’s notorious “hole in the ground” is no more.

Almost exactly two years since ground was broken on the long-vacant site at the corner of Greyrock Place and Tresser Boulevard, Urby Stamford is open for business. The $200 million residential development — the result of a joint venture between Ironstate Development Co. and Brookfield Property Group — came in on budget and “mostly on schedule,” according to Ironstate President David Barry.

Barry said residents began moving in last month.

“It’s been really exciting so far,” he said, noting that Urby signed about 30 leases in its first three weeks. Interest in the 464 units that are available has been high, Barry said.

That statement was confirmed by Leasing Manager Alexandra Novoa, who said that along with General Manager Jason Pennypacker and Property Manager Casey Craig, has been leading daily tours around the complex at a rate of about 10 a day.

Though marketed primarily to 20- and 30-somethings, Urby has drawn “a really diverse mix,” Pennypacker said. “We’ve been getting really great feedback so far.”

“Typically, families are looking for more space and houses,” Barry said. “So the Urbys tend to draw the younger end of the spectrum. But all are welcome.”

He noted that inquiries have come from Westchester County, Boston and even Nashville. “There are a lot of people either looking to relocate or whose company is relocating them,” he said.

Urby Stamford is the fourth Urby development to be completed, following Staten Island, Jersey City and Harrison, New Jersey. Barry said Urbys are in the works for Dallas and Washington, D.C.

While all share some design elements, each Urby is designed to be “unique to the ethos of the area,” the developer continued. “Stamford has a mix of five- and seven-story buildings, and Jersey City is 69 stories tall,” he noted.

Urby Stamford technically consists of 11 buildings, though they are all interconnected, sharing a common underground parking area. The project’s second and final phase, which will add 184 units in its two remaining buildings, will begin in January and take about 15 months to complete, Barry said.

The apartments include windowsill shelving, built-in bookcases, closet drawers and shelving, pocket doors and window treatments. Kitchens feature modern appliances with concealed dishwashers. GE washer/dryers and individual heating/cooling systems are included in each apartment. Monthly rents range from $1,985 for studios, $2,280 for one-bedrooms and $2,900 for two-bedroom units.

Designed by the Amsterdam-based architecture and interiors firm Concrete, with landscaping by Brussels-based firm Bureau Bas Smets, the property includes a central courtyard with raked seating for summer movies as well as an elevated saltwater pool and patio measuring 7,100 square feet and numerous barbecue grills and firepits.

Residents can take advantage of a large fitness facility with Life Fitness and Peloton equipment, a “woofgarden” space for dogs, smartphone building and apartment entry, video intercom for guests, Amazon Hub package lockers and filtered water stations.

The lobby is integrated with an all-day café, Roost, operated by chef Mike Pietrafeso, who also runs Roost in Darien and Ada’s Kitchen & Coffee in Greenwich’s Riverside section. It is open to the public.

Barry said Stamford has been “really supportive of the project,” with Mayor David Martin and community leaders attending an Oct. 24 party at the site.

“We look for a combination of things” when choosing a potential Urby site, he said. “A great transportation system, good proximity to Fairfield County and New York City and a walkable, cultural fabric and a robust economy” all made Stamford stand out, he said.