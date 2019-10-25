Cassandra Vogel is an experienced civil litigator with White Plains-based Yankwitt LLP. She represents individuals and businesses in a wide range of matters, including contract and shareholder disputes, employment litigation and premises liability defense. Cassandra joined Yankwitt LLP after practicing at Kostelanetz & Fink LLP, where she focused on civil litigation, tax controversies, and white-collar criminal defense. She has published multiple articles on tax controversy issues in the CPA Journal. Cassandra also clerked for Judge Nelson S. Román, Southern District of New York. Fluent in French, Cassandra has worked for two international law firms in France, once after college and a second time during law school. Cassandra graduated magna cum laude with her J.D. degree from at Brooklyn Law School, where she was a fellow at the school’s Dennis J. Block Center for International Business Law and interned with the Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office, Civil Division, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. She also served as Executive Notes and Comments Editor of the Brooklyn Law Review. Cassandra received her bachelor’s degree with honors in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University, where she was a four-year starter on the women’s soccer team. In her senior year, she served as a captain and was named to the ESPN the Magazine Academic All-District women’s soccer team.