John Varamo is currently the Economic Development Specialist for the City of Stamford within the Office of Economic Development and works to promote Stamford as a vibrant and flourishing city to corporate leaders worldwide. John serves concurrently as the Program Manager for Stamford Arts & Culture, which aims to cultivate and support the formation and growth of the tourism economy of the city. For the past two years, he served as Adjunct Professor at Columbia University teaching GIS and spatial data analytics to students in the Urban Studies Department. Prior to working for the City of Stamford, John worked as a GIS Analyst for Westchester County GIS and as a Special Assistant to New York State Senator Suzi Oppenheimer. He currently sits on the United Way of Western Connecticut’s Community Board, which works to promote health, education, and financial stability in Western Connecticut, and on the Advisory Board for the Stamford 2030 District, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and energy usage by 2030. John received his Master’s in Climatology and Atmospheric Science in 2017 from Columbia University and his Bachelor’s in Environmental Science and Policy in 2016 from SUNY Purchase College. Growing up in Westchester, and now living and working in Fairfield County makes this award all the more meaningful, and John is incredibly grateful and honored to receive it.