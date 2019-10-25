Ken Tuccio first came on the Connecticut media scene in 2014, with the independent launch of his podcast Welcome to Connecticut. The show focused on unedited, long form, conversations with unique businesses and personalities with ties to the state of Connecticut. The success and popularity his podcast spawned a venture into local television. In 2017 Ken Tuccio teamed up with Connecticut ABC affiliate WTNH : News Channel 8 to launch The Local Drinking Show, a documentary series which took a look at drinking culture throughout the state of Connecticut. In January 2017 Ken Tuccio was tapped by 95.9 The Fox to become to host of their morning drive show, First Thing Fairfield County. In 2018, Tuccio launched Best Trivia Ever; a trivia entertainment company which runs events across Connecticut and New York at bars, restaurants and breweries. Ken designed Best Trivia Ever to be a unique style of trivia which appeals directly to a younger generation of bar and restaurant customers, focusing on trivia topics beyond the traditional ‘Trivial Pursuit’ style of questioning. Due to Ken’s marketing and promotion, in a little over a year Best Trivia Ever is running over 150 shows each month and reaching thousands of young millennials. Tuccio was listed as one of Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2016, Fairfield Counties 40 under 40, and 2017 Best of the Gold Coast Award for Best Radio Personality.